Skegness Running Club: Sheltons feel the heat in Lisbon

The race began on the Vasco da Gama bridge, the longest bridge in Europe, over the Tagus River estuary.

Catriona, Odette and Sarah with alcohol free refreshments after the race. EMN-160310-170750002

A very hot day saw temperatures reach 29 degrees as 5,000 runners took to the start line.

Andy had an excellent run in the hot conditions, coming home in 1hr 42min 56secs, while Helena clocked 2hr 35min 23secs.

She said: “It was so very hot, I’m not sure how I actually got round!

“It was an amazing start on the bridge. Thankfully there were lots of showers on the course and lots of drink stations. It’s been a fantastic experience”.

Mark Sands finished fourth at the Lincoln Half-Marathon EMN-160310-170711002

* A 17-strong group from Skegness and District headed inland for the resurrected Lincoln Half Marathon.

Mark Sands led the club home and finished fourth overall in a superb time of 1hr 16min 44secs.

Catriona Kiss, Odette Arundell, Sarah Hyde and Mel Standbrook all managed personal best times despite the hills, while Louise Darrington clocked a time of 2.39.19 after a back operation last year.

She found the Skegness & District Facebook page while convalescing flat on her back for several weeks and now hopes to continue to improve.

Helena and Andy Shelton at Lisbon EMN-160310-170723002

Sarah Thomas ran her first half-marathon and finished in 2.39.42.