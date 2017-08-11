Seven down in 10k race series for Hearns

Have your say

Continuing on their quest to complete all of the Jane Tomlinson Run for All series, Skegness and District Running Club members Emma-Jean and Jimmy Hearn were on the start line at York on Sunday.

This was race seven in the 10-event series.

Emma-Jean enjoyed running past the York Minster whilst the bells were ringing and completed the 10k course in 1 hr 09 mins 57 secs.

Husband Jimmy crossed the finish line of this flat route in 54 mins 16 secs.

A last-minute entry into the Nice Work Richmond Park 10k also saw Molly McKay and Ian Crutchley in action for SADRC on Sunday.

Molly clocked 47 mins 14 secs whilst Ian completed the undulating track and trail route in 49 mins 52 secs.

Skegness and District Running Club hold training evenings on Tuesdays at 6.30pm from the New Life Centre, Church Street, Spilsby, Thursdays at 7pm from the Princess Royal Sports Arena, Boston, and Fridays at 6.30pm from the Crown Hotel, Drummond Road, Skegness.

New members are always welcome. For information visit www.sadrc.co.uk