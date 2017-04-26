Seaview secure the Division One darts league title with an entertaining victory

William Hill Darts

Seaview Next Tuesdays secured the Division One title with a close and entertaining 7-5 victory over Highwayman.

Rise of ASMs had their bye week and remain in second spot, needing a point from their remaining two games to secure this position.

Ex Service Sports moved into third with a cracking 10-2 win over relegated WMC Aces.

Aces had Gary Cooper throwing a 180 while Sports had Mark Gray (180, 2x140, 5x100 and an 18 dart leg), Gary Garton (5x100, 125, 140 and a 18 and 20-dart leg), Pete Evans (2x125, 140) in top form.

Red Lion did their survival bid no harm with a fantastic 9-3 win over Ex Service 501s, with Scott Smith (125, 2x140, 180 and a 14 darter), Chris Simpson (18 darter) and Dave Middleton (18) in form.

Ex Service Cobras, also fighting relegation, did themselves a huge favour by beating Liberal Lads 9-3, plunging their opponents into the mire.

Ex Service C looked to be romping away with the title just four weeks ago, when they were five points clear.

Now they have fulfilled all their fixtures and are sitting in second spot, with all the teams around them still with two games to go.

On Friday they had another crushing defeat, this time losing 8-4 to the Red Arrows.

Captain Andrew Cooper led by example as the team raced into a 6-0 lead.

Seaview Raiders had a resounding 11-1 win over the luckless Welcome Hillibilies and Cricket Club had a close 7-5 win over the Chatsworth Hotel.

Favourites Liberal Us saw their match go down to the last leg when they lost to Welcome Anchors 7-5, a result the takes the Anchors to the summit on 21 points.

Cricket club and Ex Service Sports are next on 20, while a further point away sits the Luckless Liberal Club.

There’s all to play for with only two weeks of league matches left.