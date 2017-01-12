Seaview progress into the top spot

Seaview Next Thursday moved to the top of the William Hill Darts League’s Sid Dennis and Sons Ltd Division One - but they were forced to earn it.

The team knew they could sit pretty at the top if they beat basement side WMC Aces.

But the Aces shocked them by sharing the singles, which finished at 3-3.

The rivals then shared the first two doubles to leave the match poised at 5-5 going into the final pairs.

Here Seaview’s Kristian Thein (140, and a match winning 101 finish) and Mark Thompson (180) made no mistake as they won 2-0 with legs of 19 and 18 darts.

Mark Kirby (7x100, 115, 140) and Sam Hewson (121, 134, 137, 139, 140) were the Seaview high scorers while Tony Goodwin had a fantastic 108 finish for the Aces.

Liberal Lads took on Ex Service 501s, the latter recording an 8-4 success

Mark Carter (3x100, 117, 125, 3x140, 90 finish and an 18 dart leg) was a one-man wrecking machine for the Liberal, but this didn’t stop 501s winning.

Chris Fletcher (2x121, 2x133, 88 finish and an 18 dart leg), Rick Seaman (100, 117, 2x140) and Chris Butler (3x100, 101, 140, and 75 finish) won it for the 501s.

Highwayman and Red Lion enjoyed an entertaining and high-scoring game, with the home side running out 7-5 winners.

High scores for the Highwayman came from Dave Bewin (6x100, 140, 91 finish), Otis King (100, 125, 135,140), Lee Dore Snr (123, 134, 2x140 and a 15 dart leg), Wayne Burles (5x100), Andy Hardy (2x140).

Red Lion had Kevin Dickinson (2x100, 129, 140), Liam Clark (121, 123, 180), Scott Smith (2x140, 180 and a 15 darter), Chris Simpson (4x100, 140) and Colin Pringle (134, 135, 140 and a 20 darter) in form.

ASMs enjoyed a 9-3 win over Ex Service Cobra’s.

Martin Bell was the star of the night, hitting 3x100, 121, 140, 180.

In the Sid Dennis and Sons Ltd Division Two, Ex Service C were in cruise control mode as they brushed past lowly Seaview Raiders 10-2.

Anthony Hulley (122, 137), Chris Hulley (133, 140), Alfie Dennis (113, 140) and Dean Carnall (180) threw well.

The result leaves the Seaview floundering at the wrong end of the table with just two points.

Vine were at home to Chatsworth Hotel, and went 5-1 up in the singles.

L. Polish (121, 2x133) and a 180 from H. Reekes hepled them limp over the line as they won one of the doubles to record a 7-5 victory, and their first league win.

League leaders Cricket Club took on Welcome Hillibilies, and the Cricket Club took a 4-2 lead in the singles, with Steve Bourke hitting 140, 180.

N. Ward threw a 180 for the away team as the Welcome fought back to lead 6-4, an unlikely win on the cards.

However, A. Ainsworth and Bourke held their nerve to force a draw, keeping their team in top spot.

Red Arrows and Liberal Us had a cracker of a game.

Leading 4-2 after the singles, it was the Arrows who seemed to have the upper hand.

Liberal won the first two pairs to lead 6-4, but Richard Jackson (3x100, 132) and Stuart Hodson were having none of it and won the last doubles to secure the draw and preserve their unbeaten start to the season.

It is unbelievably tight in this division, Cricket Club are proudly at the top on 10 points, ahead of the Red Arrows, Welcome Anchors, and Ex Service C - all locked on eight points.

Liberal Us are on seven and the chasing teams all have a game in hand over the Cricket Club.