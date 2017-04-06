Seaview extend lead

William Hill Darts

League Skegness

Sid Dennis And Sons

Ltd Division One

Seaview Next Tuesday edged closer to the Division One title, without even playing.

Rise of ASMs had the chance to make the most of their bye week and close the gap to two points, but they could only draw with Ex Service 501s.

Ken Wilson opened up for the 501s with a cracking 18-dart leg on his way to the opening win, hitting 5x100 and 140 as well.

Martin Bell restored parity for the ASMs with a 2-0 win over Chris Fletcher, with Martin hitting 100, 129 2x140, 180 and a fantastic 14-dart leg.

Rick Garner hit 7x100, 140 and a 16-dart leg as the ASMs raced into a 4-2 lead, only for the 501s pairings of Chris Fletcher and Ken Wilson and Rick Seaman and Liam Simms to win their matches and force an unlikely 6-6 draw and effectively gift the title to the Seaview.

Second spot is wide open after the Highwayman recorded a fatastic 12-0 win over the luckless and relegated WMC Aces.

D. Brewin (8x100), Lee Dore snr (6x100, 134, 140, 180 a 20-dart singles leg and a 19-dart pairs leg with partner Wayne Clarke) and Andy Hardy (5x100) were all on target for the Highwayman.

Aces had Gary Cooper (2x100, 140) and Gareth Jowett (2x100, 140) responding well.

Liberal Lads enjoyed an 8-4 win over Red Lion, helped along the way by Chris Fisher (4x100, 117, 125, 140) and Gordon McQuillan (2x100 140, and a 15-dart pairs leg) and Mark Williams (2x100, 125, 140).

In response, Scott Smith (3x100, 121, 135, 2x140 and a 180) was the top scorer for the Red Lion.

The in-house derby at the Ex Service saw Sports host the Cobras.

And, in a very close encounter with some good darts from both teams, a draw seemed a fair result.

Sports had Mark Gray going out in 21-darts while Brad Martin (2x100, 2x125, 140 and a 17-dart doubles leg with partner Pete Evans), Evans (3x100, 121, 123, 125, 140) and Gary Garton (5x100, 2x140, and a 16 darter) threw well.

Cobras had Ian Chamberlain (100, 139 2x140) and Darrell Webb (2x100, 125, 140, and a 21- darter) throwing well.

Sid Dennis and Sons

Ltd Division Two

Leaders Ex Service C lost to two title rivals this week - seeing their five-point lead reduced to just one.

Against rivals Welcome Anchors they suffered a crushing 10-2 defeat, and then they took on Liberal Us, again pushing the Ex Service for the title, and although the Ex Service raced into a 3-0 lead, it was to be the Liberals’ night as they ended up winning 7-5 in a last leg shootout.

This means the Liberals are now three points behind the leaders, in third, but with two games in hand.

The Welcome Anchors are second, a point behind but level on games.

The Anchors won their second game of the week 8-4 against Chatsworth Hotel.

After taking all the singles they had an unasailable 6-0 lead, and when they won the first doubles to go 8-0 up they must have fancied the whitewash.

But the Chatsworth stuck to their task and won the last two to make things respectable.

Vine and Welcome Hillbillies were locked at 3-3 after the singles, but it was the Vine who won 7-5.

Cricket Club, another with an outside chance of honours, took on Seaview Raiders and ended their feint hopes of promotion with a crushing 8-4 win.

J. Epton (3x100, 140) and Paul Butcher Lucas (3x100, 125, 2x140) were the high scorers for the Cricket Club.

Knock Out Cup

The quarter-final draw has been made.

Ex Service Cobras v Rise of ASMs, Liberal Lads v Red Lion, Seaview Raiders v Seaview Next Tuesday, Cricket Club v Red Arrows.

Ties will take place on May 19 with the semis and final taking place on May 26 at the Ex Service (7.45pm start).