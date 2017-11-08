SADRC teams race in the national finals

Skegness and District Running Club were represented at the National Cross Country Championships for the first time on Saturday.

An impressive five teams (two male and three female) turned out for the club in the relays.

Men’s team captain Matthew West fulfilled an ambition by competing at this event and has been instrumental in getting more club members interested in giving cross country a go.

He said: “What a great weekend for SADRC.

“To see the club’s name amongst national results is fantastic, but to have five teams is incredible.”

For the men, SADRC B (Chris Bertins, Chris Rainbow, Ian Russell and West) came 141st in a total time of 1:27.45 whilst the A (Mark Sands, Mark Lyon, William Kelly and Richard Barnett) came in 157th position in a collective time of 1:30.53.

A total of 178 men’s teams and 128 ladies’ teams were competing at this huge event.

For the ladies, SADRC C (Charmaine Holgate, Sarah Coupland and Jane Martin) came 115th in a team time of 46:50.15.

SADRC A (Tammy Rainbow, Helen Blair and Rachel Lear) were 119th in 47:38.15 and SADRC B (Emma Marshall-Telfer, Marina Carr and Avril Stone) finished in 48:08.25 for 121st position.

The Lincs League cross country series is underway.

Members competed in race two at Castledyke Equestrian Centre at Gypsey Bridge, where the club had two scoring teams in both men’s and women’s races.

Also on Sunday was the South Kyme Three River Challenge, 15-miles of trail running along the rivers, the Slea, Skirth and Witham.

Mark Sands took first place whilst Chris Reader finished third and Emma Marshall-Telfer was 5th. Also in attendance were; Ryan Johnson, Helen and Charlie Luff, Jayne Wallis and Tony Tomlin.