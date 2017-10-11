SADRC’s Eastern promise

Six members of Skegness and District Running Club took on the Perkins Great Eastern Run in Peterborough on Sunday.

Amongst the thousands taking part in the half marathon were club members Mark Sands (1:15.42 - 35th), Darren Weston (1:30.20), John Secker (1:48.59), Nathan Saw (1:54.12), Mark Care (2:04.03) and Gemma Wills (2:22.51).

“It was a good course, nice and flat apart from one bit,” said Gemma.

“The crowds were amazing, people were out everywhere.”

Also on Sunday was the running of the Tennyson 8 race, eight miles of multi-terrain, beautiful views around Tennyson country.

The hilly course begins and ends at the George and Dragon public house, Hagworthingham, and is organised (along with a team of others) by SADRC member Paul Jackson.

He was the third-place finisher in a time of 49.57.

Chris Reader was ninth in 53.42 whilst Jason Stainton was 19th of the 105 runners in 57.28.

First home for the SADRC ladies was Emma Marshall-Telfer (1:00.31), the seventh-placed female and 32nd overall.

Tony Tomlin (1:14.14) returned from injury and Jane Martin crossed the finish line with fellow club member Rachel Parker in 1:20.38.

Seconds behind them in 1:20.56 was Kerry Bird.

Skegness and District Running Club has training nights in Skegness, Spilsby, Boston and Horncastle.

For more information visit www.sadrc.co.uk