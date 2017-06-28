SADRC runners take on the Summer Solstice 10k

Skegness and District RC members competed in two half marathons on Sunday.

First up was thew Hull Half Marathon.

Abbie Eldred achieved a personal best of 1 hr 45 mins after being paced around by Emma Marshall-Telfer.

Third runner Sharon Sykes finished in 1 hr 57 secs.

Jayne Wallis, who is coming back from injury, ran the Grimsthorpe Half Marathon with great determination.

Also on Sunday, Graham Ireland and Helen Blair ran the Louth Run for Life 5k.

Club members have also been in action at the Brockwell Park 10km in London.

Steve Curtis and Robin Harrison took on the race in some tough heat.

On the same evening, 10 runners took on the Click’em 10-miler in Swinhope.

Paul Jackson ran an extremely good race, coming in second place with an amazing time of 61 mins 45 secs.

Matthew West, Chris Rainbow and Chris Halligan also ran a very strong race.

The first lady home was Emma Marshall-Telfer, just behind Andy Shelton.

Graham Ireland and Abbie Eldred followed in close behind.

Bringing up the rear were Helena Shelton and Rebecca Grice.

The club have been hosting a Couch to 5k event which saw two membvers run their first 5k on Thursday.

Jane Martin ran the course in 28 mins 17 secs and Jess Cooper in 39 mins 56 secs.

On Friday eight members took on the Summer Solstice 10k.

Emma Marshall-Telfer was the first lady back, knocking a minute off her PB time and finishing second in her age category with a time of 44 mins 33 secs.

The first man home was Ian Scott in a time of 49 mins 03 secs.

Richard Barnett ran a PB time of 55 mins 06 secs.

Rebecca Grice followed with a PB time of 58 mins 23 secs, also knocking a minute off her best time.

Rachel Lear ran a club PB time of 59 mins 23 secs.

Youngster Matthew Eggleton clocked 1 hr 03 mins.

He was followed home by the Nortons.

Barry came in with a time of 1 hr 05 mins, which was a course record for himself, and Janet in 1 hr 08 mins.

Club founders Andy and Helena Shelton have successfully completed the Coach in Running Fitness qualification.