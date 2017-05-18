SADRC runners take on the road, track and trail

Skegness and District Running Club members competed on road, track and trail this weekend.

Saturday saw three members take to the track at the county championships in Grantham.

Jeff Shelton.

Jason Stainton won both of his events with seasonal bests in the 800m (2.22) and 1,500m (5.05).

Rebecca Grice competed in four events, 1,500m (7.26), hammer (20.74m), discus (16.25m) and javelin (17.42m), placing in all and achieving a personal best in hammer.

It was Gemma Wills’ first outing on the track and she competed in the 400m (80.9 secs) and 100m Hurdles (26.9 secs) coming first and second respectively.

Jeff Shelton had an enjoyable 10k road race at Eye near Peterborough on Sunday, crossing the finish line in 55.22.

Paul Wilson experienced blue skies and big hills in the north-west at the tough Howgills Half marathon trail race.

He finished a fantastic 20th of 163 starters, also taking second place in the male V50 category.

Paul completed the tough course in 2:25.13.

This evening Skegness and District Running Club will host their popular 10k Bolingbroke Breaker race at Old Bolingbroke.

For details, or to learn more about the club, visit www.sadrc.co.uk