SADRC runners combat 24-hour Equinox test

Skegness and District Running Club toasted a weekend of huge achievements.

The Equinox24 began last Saturday, the 24-hour race taking the shape of 10k laps where solo runners, pairs or teams aim to complete as many laps as they can in 24 hours.

Martin Chapman.

Set in the beautiful surroundings of Belvoir Castle, Louise Darrington described the event as her ‘favourite event of the year’.

She added: “I had a great weekend with my running family.”

Louise ran solo and managed 11 laps (110kms), while Abbie Eldred also matched this distance.

Mark Lyon was part of a team of five, including Mark Sands, Andy Shelton, Sarah Coupland and Will Kelly.

Between them they completed 290km.

Skegness and District Running Club’s Emma Marshall-Telfer was the first lady and third overall for solo runners.

She completed a staggering 18 laps to fully deserve her title.

Chris Reader was part of the third-placed men’s pairs along with Emma’s husband Sandy Telfer.

Emma-Jean and Jimmy Hearn ran the final leg in their mission to complete all 10 of the Jane Tomlinson Run for All 10k races on Sunday.

This time the action was held in Sheffield.

Jimmy ended on a high with a personal best time of 52 mins 47 secs.

Emma-Jean crossed the line in 1 hr 01 min 29 secs to add the last medal to their collection, earned at cities across the country.

Martin Chapman travelled to Hull, also on Sunday, for his first marathon.

He did himself proud, finishing in 4 hrs 04 misn 39 secs.

Martin said: “I can honestly say I truly loved every minute of the experience.

“Don’t get me wrong, it was very tough, but the high at the end is out of this world and so rewarding.

“I wouldn’t change one thing.”

On the same day, Darren Westen competed in the Ikano Bank Robin Hood Half Marathon in Nottingham.

Darren ran an impressive time of 1 hr 30 misn 49 secs on a hilly route in warm conditions.

Skegness and District Running Club holds training nights in Skegness, Spilsby and Boston.

They have recently also set up a night in Horncastle open to members and newcomers.

For more information visit www.sadrc.co.uk