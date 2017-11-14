SADRC members do like Munday’s

Four Skegness and District Running Club members took on the George Munday 10k event on Sunday.

Robin Harrison was first club member home at Leverington, Wisbech, in 56.07.

SADRC runners at Market Rasen.

Sarah Thomas clocked a PB 1:01.18 with Barry and Janet Norton finishing in 1:03.46 and 1:08.33 respectively.

The Market Rasen 10k was also held on Sunday, where six SADRC members ran in challenging strong winds.

First to finish for the club was Tim Verdon (46.52).

Also racing were Angela Thompson (48.52), Ian Scott (49.35), Chris Hurst (51.39) and Sarah Millburn, who gained a new PB of 56.39 after being paced by David Sydenham.

The club held its own Poppy Run in Horncastle on Remembrance Sunday, organised by club member Emma Marshall-Telfer.

Members, friends and family were invited for a social run and donations were made to the Royal British Legion.

Jason Stainton ran the 10.2k cross country race in Scunthorpe on Sunday in a time of 44.57.