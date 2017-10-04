Runners take on the Tough 10

Five members of Skegness and District Running Club tackled the 35th Lincolnshire Wolds Tough 10.

The hilly course saw Jason Stainton lead the club members home in a time of 1:11.

Competitors at the Tough 10.

Nathan Saw was close behind with a time of 1:24 and Kerry Bird was first lady in 1:37.

Sally Cadle and Gemma Wills ran the tough route together and finished in 1:48.

Nine members tackled the Lincoln Half Marathon, for a flatter but still undulating course.

First male home was Alan Wheeler in an excellent time of 1:28, followed closely by William Kelly and Aaron Marsh, both crossing the lien in 1:31.

This was Aaron’s first half marathon and came second in his age category.

Sarah Hyde was SADRC’s first female back with a time of 1:55.

Anna Watson ran her first half marathon in 2:30 while Shawn and Sarah Thomas, Jayne Wallis and Robin Harrison also ran brilliant races.

Martin Tebbs who ran the Nottingham Marathon last week in 4:16 while club members Kerry Bird and Darren Weston ran the Nottingham Half Marathon option.

The club now trains in Horncastle, Spilsby, Boston and Skegness.

For details visit www.sadrc.co.uk