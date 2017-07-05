Runners take on the heat and hills at Winterton while Skegness and District newcomers complete course

Longstanding Skegness and District Running Club members Ian Russell and Helen Blair tackled 10 miles of hot, humid and hilly roads at the Winterton Show in North Lincolnshire.

Helen picked up a niggle during Sunday’s race, but persevered to finished in a spectacular 1 hr 27 mins 58 secs.

Ian, up ahead, crossed the finish line in a time of 1 hr 15 mins 35 secs.

Elsewhere in Skegness and District colours, Hilary Depper completed the Birmingham Black Country Half Marathon.

The race, also held on Sunday, ran along the canal tow path from Wolverhampton to Birmingham.

Hilary completed the race in 2 hrs 41 mins 33 secs.

Registration is now open for the club’s next Couch to 5k beginners’ running course, which will be held in Skegness from July 14.

The club are hoping for yet more positive outcomes following a C25k course which was recently completed in Boston, one of the club’s training towns.

For the last 10 weeks, 32 people have been taking part at the Princess Royal Sports Arena, all looking to build themselves up from newcomers to runners able to complete a 5k challenge.

Last week saw the culmination of the course, where participants were given a race number and completed a full 5k distance, accompanied by the qualified coaches, run leaders and club members, who have helped this determined bunch along the way.

Jane Martin, who was part of the course, said: “I’m so pleased I took the plunge and enrolled on the 10-week course.

“Thanks to the encouragement and support of the run leaders, I am really enjoying running for the first time ever.

“I am feeling motivated, determined and fitter than I have been in years.”

You can register to join in the Skegness course by visiting www.runtogether.co.uk