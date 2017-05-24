Runners take on the Breaker

Skegness and District Running Club held their popular 10k Bolingbroke Breaker road race last week.

The course takes in some of the challenging hills around Old Bolingbroke, near Spilsby.

Heavy rainfall before and throughout the event didn’t stop runners from around the county from joining 33 of the club’s own members on the start line outside the Black Horse public house.

A total of 116 runners started the race.

The course records for both the men and women were broken on the night by Phil Williams from Lincoln Wellington (34.48) and Claire Cooney (42.31).

First home for SADRC in a time of 37.49 was Mark Sands, followed just one minute later by Alan Wheeler (38.48).

The first lady home for the club last Wednesday, continuing a string of great results, was Emma Marshall-Telfer in 46.47.

Second lady to complete the course for SADRC was Abbie Eldred (50.51), who only joined the club the night before and jumped straight in the deep end.

Helen Blair and Ian Russell took on the Sterling Marathon in Scotland on Sunday, a challenge that was set to celebrate Ian’s 50th birthday, just two days before the race.

Both Ian and Helen said the scenery was stunning and the support from spectators was fantastic.

Ian was proud to clock a time of 4:04.20 for his first marathon, and Helen crossed the finish line of the tough but beautiful course in 4:30.10.

The next race to be hosted by Skegness and District Running Club is the eight-mile version of the Breaker on Wednesday, July 26.

Skegness and District Running Club hold training evenings on Tuesdays at 6.30pm from the New Life Centre, Church Street, Spilsby.

Thursdays at 7pm from Princess Royal Sports Arena, Boston and Fridays at 6.30pm from The Crown Hotel, Drummond Road, Skegness.

New members are welcome.

For more information visit www.sadrc.co.uk