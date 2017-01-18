Runners rewarded for impressive year

Skegness and District Running Club held their annual presentation evening at the Crown Hotel.

Stuart Cragg’s display at the London Marathon earned him the Complete Runner Race Performance of the Year award.

He clocked 2 hrs 49 mins 57 secs in the capital.

Stuart also won the Men’s Race League title, with Becky Lee claiming the female version.

Helen Blair, Gill Davies and Beckie Dawson were also nominated.

The Metres to Miles Outstanding Achievement Award went to Kerry Bennett for completing the London Marathon.

Other nominees were Mark Sands, Beckie Dawson and Helen Blair.

Mark Lyon was named the Lincolnshire Runner Most Improved Male, with Ian Russell, Martin Chapman and William Kelly Also nominated.

The Total Sports and Supplements Most Improved Female award was presented to Kerry Bennett.

Sarah Coupland, Sarah Burton, Samantha Cross, Helen Blair, Becky Lee, Gemma Wills and Lynsey Ballans were also nominated.

Colin Chambers fought off competition from Barry Norton and Janet Norton to claim the Care Independent Living Golden Oldie title.

He is 73 years young and still going from strength to strength.

Hardworking Andy Shelton was named Crown Hotel Club Person of the Year, with Sarah Burton, Stuart Cragg and Cliff Abbott also in the running.

The event also included a three course meal, raffle and quiz.

The club welcomes new members and they meet in Spilsby, Boston and Skegness each week.