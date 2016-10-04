RUGBY: Second half surge sends Skegness to glory

Skegness 38

Keyworth 12

Skegness RFC’s ambitions of promotion this season were given a boost with their second win in as many games.

Skegness soared to the top of the league with victory over Nottinghamshire rivals Keyworth. However, it was not all plain sailing, and it took the Seasiders 60 minutes to close out the game and thus taste the nectar of success.

Enjoying the favour of the elements in the opening period, the blue and whites were first to grace the scoreboard. The on-form Cook bravely charged down Keyworth’s attempt at clearing the ranks and, pouncing on the ball in the Keyworth in-goal area, was rewarded with a try.

Converted, the score stood at 7-0 to the Seasiders, but Keyworth retaliated with a try of their own.

Not to be outdone, ball won by lineout specialists Chapman, Lempard and Bradley, set up a rolling maul for Skegness within the Keyworth 22. Led by captain Brian, the Seasiders rampaged on until a cleverly timed break from his pack allowed Deane to stretch his long legs, touching the ball under the posts. The kick was good again but by half time Keyworth had closed it to 14-12.

Heroic tackling by Taylor and Santini enabled Skegness to weather the early storm of Keyworth attacks for the first 15 minutes of the second half. However, if Keyworth thought their defence was as solid, they were to be disappointed.

There is a saying in rugby, ‘the forwards win you the game but the backs decide by how many points’. This proved to be very true on this sunny afternoon. After seeing very little of the ball for sixty minutes it was time for the Skegness back seven to impress.

Cameron senior, returning after a five-year break from the game through injury, was partnered in the centre with the skilful Halliday. It was their quick hands that set up the first try of the half, scored in the corner by Radford. There were no extra points.

The crowd did not have to wait long for the next try. From the kick-off, the blue and whites used their forwards to march within the visitors’ 22. Phase after phase of attacks were clearly paying dividends, tiring out the Keyworth XV. When the time was eventually right, Farnsworth threw a tidy ball out to number 10 Cameron junior who neatly chipped the ball into the Keyworth in-goal area and reclaimed his kick and touched down for a try. The conversion made the score 26-12 and, as a contest, the game was over.

However the blue and whites’ appetite was not satisfied. With time expiring, Dearden helped set up the final two tries by Hummel and sub Benson, whose scores ensured the final nails were hammered in the Keyworth coffin.

Skegness: Brian, Chapman, Bradley, Deane, Lempard, Cook, Taylor, Santini, Farnsworth, J. Cameron, Dearden, Halliday, Radford, R. Cameron, Hummel, Ongley, Benson.