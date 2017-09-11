Rugby club begin with home defeat

Midlands 4 East (North)

Skegness RFC 0

East Retford 19

Skegness began life in the Midlands 4 East (North) with a 19-0 home defeat to East Retford.

After this convincing result the Skegness team may have to take a long hard look at themselves as the season continues.

A slow, lacklustre start from the hosts proved to be their undoing as the newly-promoted seasider’s were given a taste of what is to come.

After a handful of senior players had declared themselves unavailable and, against quality opposition, there was only going to be one outcome.

“I would like to apologise to the Skegness supporters that came out in great force to watch us,” said vice-captain Cook.

“However, there are positives to be noted.

“We displayed great heart, grit and fitness not to concede a point in the second half.”

Playing with the wind in their favour, Skegness started positively.

Batmen, playing at fly-half, made good use of the conditions and set up some good attacking positions.

However, under immense pressure, Brian and Lancaster in the scrum and Butch in the line-out did well to win any ball.

It was this pressure that resulted in penalties being award at the scrum.

Skegness were punished for their mistakes and conceded two early tries to trail 12-0.

Haigh and Cameron were not able to ask questions of the Retford defence, instead having to put their bodies on the line as wave after wave of attacks came at them.

Dean and Cummings were also relegated to defensive roles as the Nottinghamshire outfit rolled forward.

After the interval and playing into the win, Skegness were forced to play catch-up rugby.

The second half was scrappy at best, the conditions making both teams spill the ball and make errors.

It was possibly this frustration that led to tempers reaching boil point and three yellows and two reds (in which Dean can rightly feel aggrieved for being wrongly accused of foul play) were awarded.

SKEGNESS: Brain, Lancaster, Ongley, Dean, Connor, Cook, Butch, Cummings, Farnsworth, Batman, Witworth, Haigh, Cameron, Hummel, Santini, Hill, Reyes, Mawer, Smith.