Rotary Swimathon raises £10,000 charity cash

The recent Swimarathon run by the Rotary Club of Skegness with local swimmers, clubs, and schools taking part has raised an final total of more than £10,000 for charity.

This amazing amount will be used towards the provision of defibrillators in Skegness, as well as for the Rotary International project of polio eradication.

A fantastic and fun morning was spent at the Fresh Fitness Pool .

Around 100 swimmers took turns to swim in relay to raise the sponsorship for these great causes

Rotary President Robin Wilkinson said: “This will bring enormous benefits to the people of Skegness in the form of the defibrillators now being placed by the Rotary Club, saving lives that would otherwise be lost.”

The next Rotary Swimarathon will take place on February 25 next year, and once again money will be raised for local projects as well as to help combat polio.

Fresh Fitness Manager Mark Belton said: “What a massive achievement from all, we are so pleased how well the event went on the day and how many local people got involved.

“Having been involved with some many different charity events to help raise money for various causes, it’s astounding how such a large figure has been raised on this occasion and we so delighted to have contributed.”