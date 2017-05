Alford Racing Pigeon Club raced from Whitby this week.

Pete and Terri Rodgers won the race with a good bird, with Dave and Pat Evans coming a close second and Pete and Terri Rodgers third.

Other results: 4 Dave and Pat Evans, 5 Pete and Terri Rodgers, 6, 7, 8 Mr and Mrs Kingswood, 9 Darren Perry, 10th Dave and Pat Evans .