Rhodes tackles the Chiltern Hills

Skegness Coaster Jackie Rhodes took part in the Marlow Striders Half Marathon, with its challenging Chiltern Hills and outstanding natural beauty along country lanes.

Jackie completed the 13.1-mile route in 2 hrs 16 mins.

She commented: “It was the hilliest, hardest and ‘hurtiest’ half I have ever done, but it was such a pretty route and I loved it.”

On Sunday both Martin Jessop and Carl Clark participated in the Boston Poppy Five-Mile Run, which raises money each year for the Royal British Legion.

Carl clocked 37.08 and Martin finished in 43.34.

Claire Parker and Les Arrowsmith took part in the inaugural Lovelles Estate Agency Market Rasen 10k race on Remembrance Sunday.

The multi-terrain race took place on roads, fields and forests, and started and finished within Market Rasen Racecourse.

Claire gained an impressive new personal best of 1 hr 14 mins 58 secs, shaving nearly five minutes off her previous 10k best.

Les finished in a brilliant 1 hr 16 mins 14 secs.

Skegness Coasters cater for all abilities and meet every Tuesday at 6.30pm at The Welcome Inn, Skegness.