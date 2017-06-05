Rennie leads Coaters contingent

Skegness Coasters made the yearly trip over to Woodhall Spa for the much-loved Woodhall Spa 10K.

The course starts and finishes at Jubilee Park, taking in one loop of the surrounding scenic, countryside roads.

Robert Rennie led the Coasters home with a new personal best of 40.55 to placed 82nd in a field of more than 1,000 runners.

Carl Clark was the second Coaster to cross the finish line in an impressive 44.37, placing 158th.

Alex South gained a new PB time of 54.26.

Coaster Emily Jane Evison finished her hometown race, with a new 10K PB in 59.39.

New course personal bests were achieved by Elly Rutherford (1:04.36), Tracy Sands (1:15.48) and Rebecca Porter (1:15.49).

Rebecca knocked eight minutes off of last year’s finishing time at Woodhall Spa 10K.

Carol Rippin completed her first-ever 10k alongside Claire Parker and Sarah Hawkins in 1:37.55.

Results: Robert Rennie 40.55 PB, Carl Clark 44.37 PB, David Young 49.39, Martin Jessop 49.44, Neil Stocks 49.44, Janet Harmston 51.15, Sue Smith 52.45, Sheila Wright 54.24, Alex South 54.26 PB, Tracey Gill 57.40, Andy Wilkinson 58.14, Carole Tumber 58.21, Emily Jane Avison 59.39 PB, Jackie Rhodes 59.50, Julie Hawkesford 1:00.39, Debbie Galloway Cussons 1:00.32, Julie Croft 1:02.05, Helen Kennedy 1:02.06, Emma Dewey 1:02.40, Paul Whitfield 1:04.25, Michael Hawkesford 1:04.31, Elly Lucy Rutherford 1:04.36 CPB, Annabel Bradley 1:05.23, Les Arrowsmith 1:15.37, Tracy Sands 1:15.48 CPB, Rebecca Porter 1:15.49 CPB, Zara Stones 1:21.49, Joanne Perzhilla 1:21.49, Rebecca Sylvester 1:24.25, Sarah Hawkins 1:37.55 CPB, Claire Parker 1:37.55, Carol Rippin 1:37.55 PB.