Regional awards for two Tri Club founders

Two Skegness Triathlon Club founder members are celebrating after being presented with top regional awards.

Pete Nicholls was new to triathlon back in 2013 but loved the challenge of competing in the sport and getting fitter and faster. He also aspired to give the benefits of his knowledge to others.

After completing Level 1 and 2 coaching courses, he is now head coach of the club and was recently awarded the Highly Commended acknowledgement in the Participation Coach of the Year category at the Tri England Regional Awards.

This is well deserved for Pete, who gives a lot of time and support to all members.

Jamie Gordon was also new to triathlon when the Skegness club started.

Jamie was the first committee chairman and has since completed triathlons worldwide.

His interest in the sport has also moved into officiating at races, which involves bike checks, ensuring the safety of competitors and that regulations of the sport are adhered to.

Jamie travels across the country to fulfill this role and has been awarded the Technical Official of the Year at the Tri England Regional Awards.

The club was formed four years ago and continues to go from strength to strength, with more than 30 members who train together every week at Fresh Fitness.

For more details about the club please go to www. skegnesstri.co.uk