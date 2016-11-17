Red Lion roars to convincing Division One victory

This week’s darts news...

Sid Dennis and Sons Ltd Division One

Chris Simpson and his Red Lion side were struggling to get a team together this week, but managed to get six from somewhere to take on WMC Amigos, another team struggling for players.

It was a one-sided affair from start to finish, with Red Lion romping away 12-0 winners, with Chris hitting 2x140, Liam Clark scoring 129, 2 x 140 and Scott Smith chipping in with 2x140.

Spencer Davis (2x125) high scored for WMC.

ASM’s took on Ex Service Sports and an upset looked to be on the cards, with Sports unveiling new signing Gary Garton, who decided to switch teams.

Sports raced into a 5-0 lead, Rick Garner (7x100, 140 and a 14 dart leg) stopped the rot with a with a win over Graham Froud.

Going into the doubles needing only one pair to win, the Sports were soon fighting for their lives as ASM’s roared back, taking the first two pairs to leave things all square at 5-5 going into the last doubles.

Gary Garton had the last laugh as, with his partner Mark Gray (121, 137, 140), they won their game and the match to give the Sports an opening day 7-5 win.

Pete Evans hit 2x140, 180, and ASM’s had Lee Yates (121, 125, 132, 2x140), Colin Lees (100, 121, 2x140 and a 20 darter) and Martin Bell (19 dart doubles leg) throwing well this week.

Liberal Lads took on Seaview Next Tuesday and the away side dished out a 10-2 tonking, with Seaview’s Mark Thompson (2x125, 2x140) and Kristian Thein (125, 137, 140, and a 16 dart doubles leg with partner Mark Kirby) throwing well while Mark Carter (2x140) was the best on the day for Liberal.

League new boys Highwayman went to the Ex Service Club to take on the Cobras, with Wayne Burles (120, 2x140), Scott Dore (2x140, 180) and Lee Dore Snr (4x140 and 180) enjoying a fantastic 9-3 win to send out a warning to all other teams.

Sid Dennis and Sons Ltd Division Two

Ex Service C travelled to Chatsworth Hotel, and stormed into a 4-2 singles lead with help from Chris Hulley (180).

They then took all the doubles to run out 10-2 victors.

Seaview Raiders were at home to Liberal Us, and things looked to be going the home side’s way as they took the first two singles through Steve Gillings and Geoff Poulter.

Liberal then upped their game to win the last four singles and then took the first doubles to lead 6-2.

Peter East (140) and Mark Dannatt pulled one back for the Raiders, but it was Liberal’s last pairing of Stuart Giles (3x100, 180) and Matt Reeson won the last pairs and the match to give them a 8-4 win.

Vine were host to Welcome Anchors and the away side took a healthy 5-1 singles lead, despite D. Pendrigh throwing 2x140s.

The Welcome then took two out of the last three doubles to end up 9-3 winners.

Cricket Club took on new team Red Arrows, who play their home games at Burgh’s Red Lion.

Helped with scores of 121, 123, 125 from Paul Lucas, and a fantastic 111 finish from S. Steven Bourke, the home side were leading 4-2 after the singles, but new boys Red Arrows were not going to give in and won two of the three doubles to force a creditable 6-6 draw.