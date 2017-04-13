Red Lion roar to victory against Highwayman

William Hill Darts

League Skegness

Sid Dennis and Sons

Ltd Division One

A cracking game saw the Red Lion host Highwayman in the William Hill Darts League Division One.

The two sides were locked together at 3-3 after the singles, before the home side won two of the doubles to rack up a 7-5 victory.

Chris Simpson​ (100, 122, 135, 140) threw well and Dave Middleton​ and Scott Smith ​had a fantastic 16-dart doubles leg.

The Highwayman had D. Brevin (8x100 and a 19-dart leg) in form.

Seaview Next Tuesday enjoyed a 10-2 win over WMC Aces as Tony Parkin (3x100, 123, 135), Mark Thompson (2x100, 2x140 and a 14-dart leg), Kristian Thein​ (3x100, 125 2x140, 100 finish) and Sam Hewson​ (100, 121, 134, 2x140) were on target for the Seaview.

The Aces had Spencer Davis​ (2x100, 121,126 finish) throwing well despite his side’s defeat.

Ex Service 501s and Liberal club shared the points with a 6-6 draw and a very high-scoring game between Ex Service Cobras and Rise of ASMs saw ASMs win 11-1.

ASMs’ Shaun Drury ​(4x100, 101, 137, 140 and legs in 18 and 21 darts), Mark Forman (2x100, 125, 133, 135, 140, 121 finish and a 16-dart leg, and 15 dart pairs leg with partner Rick Garner), Garner (4x100, 135, 137, 2x140 and a 21-dart singles leg) all threw well but were trumped by Martin Bell​ (3x100, 108, 137, 2x140 and a fantastic 13-dart leg).

Cobras had Ian Chamberlain (20 and 21 dart legs), Phil Pulham​ (104 finish) and Darrell Webb​ (19 darter) throwing well.

Seaview Next Tuesday’s are virtually home and dry in this division, with the ASMs looking good for runners-up.

Sid Dennis and Sons

Ltd Division Two

After sitting pretty five points clear at the top a few weeks ago, the Ex Service C have hit a rough patch.

This week they suffered a third straight defeat, this time losing out 4-8 against the Seaview Raiders.

Welcome Anchors had their bye week, and Liberal Us crushed Red Arrows 10-2.

Liberal had Matt Reeson​ (113 finish) and George Daly​ (checking out on 84) in form, while Red Arrows had Andrew Cooper​ (120, 121, 140), Mark Simpson​ (100, 123, 124, 140) and Richard Jackson​ (2x140) doing well.

Cricket Club kept the pressure on with a 9-3 win over Welcome Hillbillies.

Chatsworth Hotel had an impressive 9-3 win over the Vine with M. Tipper (120, 140, and 89 finish) succeeding for the home side while L. Polish hit 140, 113 finish for the Vine.

Ex Service still top this league on 20 points, but they have only one game left.

Locked together on 19 points are Welcome Anchors, who have two games to go, and Liberal Us, who must be the favourites as they have three games still to play.

A further point away on 18 is Cricket Club.