Search

Reader battles gruelling Rutland elements

Pete Nicholls with his Great North Run medal.

Pete Nicholls with his Great North Run medal.

0
Have your say

Torrential rain and wind did not stop Skeg Tri club Member Chris Reader from competing at the Vitruvian Triathlon, based at Rutland Water in Leicestershire.

Component:1.7587876.1474383737, , ,$mergedBody