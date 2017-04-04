Race ace Hicky off to a flyer

Peter Hickman claimed a fourth-placed finish as the 2017 MCE British Superbike championship got underway at Donington Park on Sunday.

The Smiths Racing BMW rider backed that up by coming eighth in the second race to bring 21 points back to the team and settle into sixth place in the championship.

“Fourth and sixth from today’s races and sixth in the championship, I will take that,” Hickman said afterwards.

“Overall, it’s been a good weekend and a good start to the year.

“The bike was mega throughout all three days and we proved that in race one with a really strong fourth place.”

Starting the first of two races on Sunday from the head of the second row, Hicky - from Willoughby - settled into fourth place behind Luke Mossey, but was relegated back to fifth by Michael Laverty on lap six.

He regained his fourth place on lap 12 and began to reel in James Ellison, who he passed at the Melbourne Hairpin on lap 16.

Now in third place Hicky was fighting to keep Christian Iddon behind him, but Iddon forced his way past at the Foggy Esses on the penultimate lap in a harsh move which put Hicky onto the rumble strip.

Iddon held his ground and went on to claim third place at the flag, leaving Hicky to follow him home in fourth.

Starting the second race once again from the second row, Hickman just couldn’t match the pace of the first encounter and circulated in sixth place during the first half of the 20-lap affair before being caught by Glenn Irwin and Sylvain Guintoli.

The next round is at Brands Hatch on the short Indy circuit over the Easter weekend of April 14-17.