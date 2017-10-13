Queen Elizabeth’s tennis aces scoop regional title

Queen Elizabeth’s Grammar School’s year 10 and 11 girls’ tennis team have been crowned regional champions.

Florence Baxter, Phoebe Sutherland, Helena Salisbury and Isabel Carr won the Lawn Tennis Association’s Division Two Midlands Tennis title for the Alford school.

The team cruised through their qualifying matches without losing a set to get to the regional finals at Loughborough.

In the quarter-finals they played Thomas Telford School, winning 6-0 and going on to win their semi-final against Malvern St James by the same scoreline.

In the final the team played Warwickshire’s Myton School.

After the singles matches the scores were even at 2-2, but in the doubles the girls showed their resilience and determination to take the match 4-2.

Subject leader for physical education Mark Grayson said he was ‘just buzzing’ from the result.

“For a small school to go and win a regional title shows the commitment and talent of the girls and the PE department within the school,” he added.

Pictured, from left, are Florence Baxter, Phoebe Sutherland, Helena Salisbury and Isabel Carr.