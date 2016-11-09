Quarter-final woe for Tom

Table tennis ace Tom Jarvis saw his run at the Hungarian Youth Open ended in the quarter-finals.

The former Skegness Grammar pupil, was seeded 16th and went straight into the last 64 of the junior boys’ singles.

He beat opponents Pavel Daunarovich of Belarus 4-1, Aleksa Gacev of Serbia 4-1 and Russia’s Lev Katsman 4-0 to reach the last eight.

But he ran into an in-form opponent in 21st seed Jules Rolland of France, who had already beaten the top seed, and was eliminated 4-1 (11-7, 11-2, 6-11, 11-7, 11-8).

Jarvis, 16, partnered Luke Savill in the doubles and the pair were seeded 14th.

They lived up to billing, reaching the last 16, where they were beaten 3-1 (11-3, 11-13, 11-4, 12-10) by third seeds Alexandru Manole & Rares Sipos of Romania.

In the team event, alongside Savill and Josh Bennett, Jarvis helped England to beat Austria 3-0, but a 3-2 defeat by Belgium in their second group match meant they were eliminated.

Jarvis was Team GB reserve at Rio 2016.