Professional touch sees Bell book place in final

William Hill Darts League

Pro-Am Qualifier

A quality field of 30 darts players competed in the latest Pro-Am Qualifier at the Ex Service Club this week - and it was Martin Bell who booked his place in the main event.

He will compete alongside one of eight professionals on November 5.

Some early and interesting skirmishes saw the width of the wire seeing Martin beat Pete Evans 2-1, Wayne Burles beat Steven Emsen by the same scoreline and Carl Parnham edging past Gary Garton 2-1 in the game of the night.

But he then lost 2-0 to Chris Fletcher, who moved into the quarter-finals at his opponent’s expense.

Peter Scott was there waiting for him as he breezed into the quarters, winning both his games 2-0 against Chris Butler and Rick Seaman.

Peter kept his run going by beating Chris by the same score 2-0 to book his semi-final place.

Ken Wilson was another who cut through the field, beating Scott Smith, Wayne Burles and David Tuplin (all 2-0) to set up a semi final clash with Peter Scott.

In an entertaining game it was Ken who managed to get the 2-1 win.

Jass Smith survived a scare against Paige Birch to win 2-1.

He then backed that win up with a 2-0 victory over Nicky Danvers, and met Chris Simpson in the quarters, coming through 2-1.

Martin Bell had another scare as Spencer Davis took him to a last-leg shootout, but again Martin got a narrow 2-1 victory.

His quarter-final opponent was Eric Hammond, and Martin won 2-0 to set up a clash against Jass in the semil, Martin winning 2-0 to meet Ken Wilson in the final.

A high scoring game followed and it was to be Martin’s night as he disposed of Ken 2-0 to join Lee Yates in qualification.

Point scorers on the night were Spencer Davis, Nicky Danvers Wez Elston, Ray Bettison , Carl Parnham, Rick Seaman, Wayne Burles, Shaun Drury, Chris Fletcher, Scott Smith, Eric Hammond, Chris Simpson, Peter Scott, Jass Smith and Ken Wilson.

The eight pros taking part in the final in November will be Jamie Caven, Tony O’Shea, Darryl Fitton, Colin Lloyd, Scott Waites, Kevin Painter, Sam Hewson and Gary Robson.

Fun Bus

Jamie ‘Jabba’ Caven turned on the style when he became the latest pro to hop on board the Fun Bus.

The PDC ace joined darts players and fans from the area to show off his skills at Seaview Pub, Wainfleet Social Club, Burgh’s Red Lion and the Highwayman.

Caven played more than 60 legs of darts, winning the majority and adding plenty of 180s, bull finishes and trick shots for good measure... some including chairs.

Organiser Chris Fletcher said: “If you haven’t seen a Jamie Caven exhibition then you are missing a real treat, nothing was too much trouble.”

‘Silverback’ Tony O’Shea will return for the Christmas Fun Bus, and the date is set for Sunday, December 17.