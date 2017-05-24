Perkins takes first steps towards Olympic dream

Louis Perkins hopes that a strong performance at the World Youth Archery Championships later this year will be enough to earn him a spot at the Youth Olympics.

The 15-year-old, who attends Alford’s John Spendluffe Technology College, took up the sport after watching it during the London 2012 Olympics, and says his ultimate ambition is to compete at the Games.

Perkins is proud to represent Great Britain and is keen to make sure he books his place on the plane to Buenos Aires next year.

He said: “I was ecstatic when I got the phone call for the first time to say I would be representing GB.

“It was the first real step of what I hope will be my career, and hopefully I can get to the Olympics and win as many gold medals as I can.

“That’s the definite aim for me. I’m aiming for the next Youth Olympics, in Buenos Aires, my coach thinks I will hopefully medal there, it’s in the realms of possibility.

“I can’t wait for that, it would be so fun.

“The World Championships are in October and that acts as selection for Buenos Aires, so I’ve got to make sure I get selected for the Youth Olympics and then see where I go from there.

“For me, everything is focussed on the World Champs. I would be ecstatic to win a medal there, either individual, team or mixed team.

“Then the selection shoot for Buenos Aires is an add on shoot, and only the people eligible for the Youth Olympics can do that selection shoot.

“I’m the perfect age for the Youth Olympics, but there’s one other British archer who’s a similar level to me, so hopefully I get the nod.

“Getting to an Olympic Games would be the cherry on the top of the cake, and if I were to win a medal that would be even better.”

Perkins is now being aided by support from The Nottingham Building Society, who are teaming up with charity SportsAid to support 50 local athletes on their journey with their time to shine initiative.

Nottingham Building Society and Harrison Murray teamed up with SportsAid in 2013 to help future sports stars get their time to shine.