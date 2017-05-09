PBs for SADRC club members

It was another busy week for members of Skegness and District Running Club, with the popular Wednesday night summer series starting up again.

First up was the Cleethorpes Athletics Club’s challenging Croxby Crawl 4.4-miler in the Lincolnshire Wolds, where eight club members took part.

Friskney’s Mark Lyon had a fantastic round, completing the course in 29.23, closely followed by Chris Rainbow in 30.01.

First of the ladies to finish was Emma Marshall-Telfer, from Tattershall (32.42), who followed this up with a spectacular personal best on Sunday at the North Lincolnshire half marathon, also scooping the trophy for third-placed lady in the Vet 35 category with a 1:34.53 finish.

Also producing personal best times here on the flat Scunthorpe course were Spilsby trio Kerry Bird Green (1:57.16), Shawn Thomas (1:59.46) and Sarah Thomas (2:28.51).

Twelve club members also took on the half marathon distance over at Sleaford on the same day.

First home for the men was Boston’s Colin Chambers in 1:45.11, whilst first lady was Gemma Wills, from Anwick, creeping closer to the two-hour milestone for a best time of 2:04.28.

Second lady was Gail Davies, from Splisby (2:06.16).

And making an excellent comeback following injury to take equal third lady position for the club, alongside friend and support Sarah Sellars, was Kimberley Pittam (both from Boston) with an unexpected PB of 2:06.53.

Another personal best time at Sleaford was posted by Georgina Bache, from Spilsby, in 2:10.39, whilst the biggest PB of the day went to Boston’s Kerry McCrainor, who laid personal demons to rest with a second attempt at a half marathon, some three years after the first, and knocked a whopping 1 hr 2 mins off her time in trying.

As if 20 miles wasn’t enough, four members attacked the Rat Race 20 miler, including a tough array of obstacles throughout.

Members formed two pairs including Mark Lyon and Sarah Coupland who finished in 6:18.50 and Boston duo Gary Beck-Sykes and Wayne Goldsmith, who completed the challenge in 7:00.18.

Zoe Burman, from Burgh-le-Marsh, ventured further afield for the Marlow fIve-mile road race, which took place near High Wycombe in Buckinghamshire.

Zoe completed the race in 59:42.