One Hull of a run

Skegness Coaster Robert Rennie completed the annual RB Hull Marathon on Sunday.

The race route is mainly flat, along the historic streets of Kingston Upon Hill and East Riding.

It takes in many places of interest including East Park, the Hull Maritime Museum, the KCOM Stadium, The Deep, Pickering Park, the docks and the Humber Bridge.

Robert (pictured) finished the cultured race in 3 hrs, 11 mins and 18 secs, coming 42nd in a field of 4,000 runners.

“It was a good race, fairly flat with just a couple of hills,” Robert said.

“There were some really nice views over the Humber Bridge”.

The fifth and final Wolds Dash of this year’s local Summer Series saw four Coasters took part in the 7.1km event, organised by Louth Athletic Club.

Ben Peel clocked 36:32, followed over the line by Janet Harmston 37:10, Andy Wilkinson 41:04 and Eddie Peel 55:22.

Skegness Coasters caters for all abilities and meet every Tuesday at The Welcome Inn from 6.30pm.

The latest, free Couch to 5K course is starting next Thursday from 6.15pm.

All abilitiesare welcome.