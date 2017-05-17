Newcomer Wayne is the last man standing

William Hill Darts League

Debutant Wayne Clarke booked his place in November’s Pro-Am after winning Friday night’s last man standing qualifier.

While Wayne ensured he will team up with a pro in the final later this year, in his first attempt at the competition, other competitors racked up points that may also see them in contention for a spot in the event and the Ex Service Masters.

Pulling out number one was Stuart Giles, who beat number two Stuart Hodson before facing Paige Birch, progressing again until being defeated by Chris Simpson.

Chris went on a fantastic run of six games, the biggest run of the night, as he edged past Ken Wilson, Ian Dunn, Pete Evans, Lee Woods and Dan Casswell before finding Chris Royal too good for him.

Chris then lost to Liam Clark, who also beat Wez Elston, before being pipped by Jamie Cooper.

Jamie then beat Paul Tuplin, who was beaten by Scott Smith, as were Wayne Burles and Nick Casswell.

Dave Tuplin threw some good darts to beat Jamie and Spencer Davis.

Dave lost to Rick Seaman, who rolled back the years, before being beaten by Chris Fletcher, who then beat Matt Reeson in a great game to set up an all-or-nothing final against Wayne.

Two poor opening throws from Chris meant he was always chasing the game, and despite matching each others’ scores, he was always a throw behind and Wayne kept his nerve to sink the winning double.

The line-up of professionals and their sponsors will be: Tony O’Shea (Seaview Pub), Scott Waites (Stuart Hodson Tyres www.tyresinskegness.co.uk), Kevin Painter (Zorba’s Kebabs), Colin Lloyd (Fabrique Creations), Sam Hewson (Windys Cafe), Jamie Caven (Batemans Brewery), Gary Robson (Home Style Outlet), Darryl Fitton (The Saxby www.saxby-hotel.co.uk)

This Friday sees the quarter-finals of the league’s cup taking place.

The full draw is: Ex Service Cobra’s v Rise of ASMs, Liberal Lads v Red Lion, Seaview Raiders v Seaview Next Tuesday, Cricket Club v Red Arrows.

On Saturday, the first Highwayman Money matches will take place from 8pm.

The race to six legs format includes: Chris Butler v Spencer Davies, Wayne Clarke v Mark Kirby, Darrell Webb v Chris Simpson, Carl Abbiss v Brad Martin, Wayne Burles v Steven Benidorm Emsen, Scott Smith v Mark Gray.