Newcomer Grace receives club’s Judoka of the Month award

Seathorne Judo Club are pleased to confirm that sponsorship of their Judoka of the Month award has kindly been agreed to be continued by Fresh Fitness of Skegness.

This year every Judoka of the Month, chosen by the club coaches, will receive a club hoodie which can be worn to judo competitions and gradings events.

The first recipient of the award, although a relative newcomer, is Grace Ramsden, who was presented with her hoodie by Mark Belton, manager of Fresh Fitness.

For information about the judo club, contact Mark Mason on 01754 899364, or see the website at Skegness judo.com

The club welcomes new members aged from five years upwards.