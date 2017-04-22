New running club is formed

A new running club has been set up in Alford.

The club will have ties to Mablethorpe Running Club, members deciding to form an offshoot due to so many coming from the town.

Runners meet at the George Inn every Wednesday at 6.30pm and anybody with an interest in running, whatever their ability, can be part of this new club.

The focus is on having a good time with like-minded people, just a social run with no pressure.

Last Wednesday, 14 runners split into different groups to tackle runs of between two and eight miles.

Anyone, from absolute beginners to marathon runners, are welcome to come along.