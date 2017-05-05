Nerves of Steele help Ethan to his judo tournament victories

Skegness and Seathorne Judo clubs have had a double dose of good news.

After years of dedication and hard work, Sensei Mark Mason has been awarded his 4th Dan.

This was awarded at the annual Bushido Za-Zen convention, held this year at Skegness Grammar School and Richmond Holiday Centre.

As well as Mark’s outstanding achievement, club member Ethan Steele has been winning respected judo competitions.

His first major success was at the All British Schools competition, held at Sheffield, where Ethan took the gold medal after defeating all of his opposition.

His second success was the Scottish International Open, which was held in Falkirk, against competitors from Canada, Holland, Poland and more.

Ethan performed brilliantly to take the gold medal.

After all his competitive success, his talent has been recognised and Ethan has just received an invitation to become part of the Great Britain junior squad.

This involves travelling to Walsall every month for training sessions.

Ethan is now seeking sponsorship to help him achieve his dream of representing Great Britain at judo.

If anyone is interested in sponsoring Ethan, he can be contacted via the club.

For more information about either judo club, ring Mark Mason on 01754 899364 or Malcolm Sawyer 01754 763977 or visit skegnessjudo.com

Mark and Ethan are pictured above with Malcolm Sawyer.