Neck and neck at the summit in big week

Seaview Next Tuesday and Ex Service Sports share top spot in the William Hill Darts League’s Sid Dennis and Sons Division One.

Seaview Next Tuesday began Friday as the leaders but had to settle for a draw against Highwayman in a cracker of a game - which saw some fantastic high scores.

Highwayman took the first two singles with D. Brewin (2x100, 101) and Scott Dore (2x100, 140) throwing well.

The home side then took the next four singles with Sam Hewson (3x100, 105, 121, 134, 137, 2x140 and two fantastic 16 dart legs) helping their side lead 4-2.

Highwayman then took the first two pairs to lead 6-2 thanks to Lee Dore Snr (3x100, 101, 132, 134, 2x140) but final pairing of Sam Hewson and Mark Thompson (2x100, 121, 123, 180) managed to get the win and secure the draw.

This draw left the door open for Ex Service Sports to draw level with them at the top if the could beat bottom team WMC Aces - and they made no mistake after leading 5-1 in the singles.

They won the last two pairs to record a 9-3 win, helped by Mark Gray (5x100, 134, 140, 2x17 darters) and Brad Martin (101, 125, 180).

Spencer Davis (2x100, 135, 140) was on the sheet for the Aces.

Ex Service Cobras enjoyed a 7-5 win over Liberal Lads, with Phil Pulham and Darrell Webb having a 19-dart doubles leg.

Roy Parnham hit a 171.

Red Lion went to Ex Service to take on the 501s and came away with a comfortable 8-4 win, with Scott Smith (3x100, 3x140) being the highlight with a 2-0 singles win over Chris Fletcher in 14 and 16 darts.

In the Sid Dennis and Sons Ltd Division Two, a great game at Chatsworth Hotel saw the hosts, bottom of the table, beat leaders and previously unbeaten Cricket Club.

Chatsworth shocked the Cricket Club by taking the singles 5-1, eventually running out 7-5 winners.

This leaves the title race wide open.

Liberal Us and Welcome Anchors were two teams in the mix.

Despite Matt Reeson (2x100, 121) giving the Liberal the first singles, it was the Anchors who took the next five with Robert Harker (100, 3x121), Russ Millar (2x100, 104, 121 140), Wayne Sumner (100, 120, 140, 126 finish), Oli Sumner (3x100, 115, 140) in form.

Liberal Lads then pulled off a Houdini-style escape as they won all the doubles to get a 7-5 win.

Stuart Giles (120, 125, 140) lead the fightback.

Seaview Raiders recorded a 7-5 win over Welcome Hillbillies with Peter East hitting a 17 dart leg.

Neil Stocks hit 127, 140, and M. Brookes threw a 115 finish for the Hillbillies.

Red Arrows were at home to Ex Service C, with both these teams hoping to be thereabouts at the end of the season.

And the game was perfectly balanced after the singles as they were locked at 3-3.

Anthony Hulley (2x100, 180) threw well for the Ex and Richard Jackson (2x100, 140), Stuart Hodson (3x100, 131, 2x140) and Jamie Almond (180) were in good form for the Red Arrows.

Ex Servce won the first two pairs before losing the final one, but still ran out 7-5 winners

This division could not be any tighter as two points seperate the top five teams.

Cricket Club and Ex Service C are on 10 points, then Liberal Us on nine with Welcome Anchors, and Red Arrows both on eight.

A big weekend of darts is coming up.

Friday sees the first Pro-Am Qualifier of the year being held at the Ex Service Club.

The winner of this last man standing event will book their place in the final.

There they will compete alongside a professional in a showpiece pairs final to be held in November.

Registration will begin at 8pm for an 8.30pm start, entry costing £2.

Sunday will see the final Lowe versus Bristow qualifier at the Liberal Club.

Successful players will be able to compete in the upcoming team event, skippered by legends John Lowe and Eric Bristow.

Registration will be at 12.30pm, with the oche action beginning at 1pm.

The main event will take place on February 24 at the Liberal Club.

Team Lowe is sponsored by Cein Rymer and Team Bristow by Zorba’s Kebabs.