Milko reclaims his beach crown

Milko Potisek returned to Skegness to claim the Magna Vitae and ELDC AMCA Beach Race this weekend.

Having won 2009’s inaugural event, the end result was to be exactly the same as the French Yamaha star took another victory, producing a sand riding masterclass.

The beach was transformed for the popular event.

Turning on the style, Milko took the win one lap clear of talented 18-year-old Jake Edey, with Northern Ireland and British Beachcross ace Richard McKeown in third place.

On recording his second Skegness win, and claiming the £1,000 winner’s cheque, Potisek promised to return with more compatriots in the future.

He said: “I did not make a good start and I took my time but the event went well.

“I am on a new Yamaha bike which was very good but we were running it with a standard tank so had to refuel five times.

Action from Sunday's racing.

“We are trying to make the bike perfect for Le Touquet as that is my main goal.

“I intend to come back to Skegness next year to defend my title and maybe bring with me a few other French riders.

“I would also like to race at Weston.”

Other winners, on what was to be a hugely successful weekend, were Jamie Wainwright in the Clubman Solo, Harry Walker (Quads), Alun Davies and Evan Williams (Sidecar) and the very energetic John Littler, who won both the Clubman and Main race Vets classes.

Despite the horribly wet and very inclement weather which greeted the Clubman class on Saturday morning, the always-supportive and loyal Skegness support turned out in surprisingly large numbers to watch the action.