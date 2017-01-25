Men’s veteran team scoop a third place

A trio from Skegness and District Running Club claimed third place in a team section at the Lincolnshire Country Country Championships.

In the round at Biscathorpe - taking on the hills, streams and mud - Alan Wheeler, Matt West, Andy Shelton, Mark Sands and Mark Lyon ran for the men’s team over 8.5 miles and Emma Marshall-Telfer and Sarah Coupland took part in the veteran ladies’ race over 3.5 miles.

Alan and the two Marks won third in the veteran men’s section.

Emma, who finished in seventh place, completed the course in a time of 27 mins 15 secs.

Sarah finished in a time of 31 mins 10 secs.

The following round at Louth’s Hubbards Hills saw Alan Wheeler and Matt West take part.

The course is one of the more popular ones on the calendar.

Both put in a good display of running, with Alan finishing in 14th position and Matt in 40th.

Emma Marshall-Telfer competed in the Benfleet 15-miler in Essex.

The challenging cross country race has lots of hills, mud and there was also prevailing weather to contend with.

Emma was the 12th lady home, finishing in 2 hrs 05 mins, 15 minutes quicker than her previous run there two years ago.

Five Skegness and District runners took park in the Brass Monkey Half Marathon in York.

The race is a fast and mostly flat course, ideal for a good time - starting and finishing at York racecourse.

First back for the club was Stuart Cragg in 1 hr 22 mins 20 secs.

Next back for the club was Andy Shelton in 1 hr 30 mins 47 secs.

Angela Thompson made her debut at this distance and ran an excellent 1 hr 50 mins 48 secs.

There was a personal best time for Melanie Standbrook (1:54:16), who was followed home by Helena Shelton (2:24:54).