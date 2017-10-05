Matadors take bull by the horns to claim darts title

Ex Service Matadors claimed the Skegness Darts League title with a week to spare following a 10-0 clean sweep against Liberal Us.

Rob Hewson hit a superb 12-dart leg and brother Sam Hewson achieved a 17 as the team made it 10 wins from 10 games.

They will conclude their campaign against stablemates 501s.

The Matadors have been a revelation this year, sweeping all before them as they claimed the title in superb style.

The 501s blew their chance of the runners-up spot following a 6-4 defeat at the hands of Ex Service Sports, despite Ian Dunn hitting 17 and 20 dart legs and a maximum.

Liberal Lads and Highwayman will will battle it out for second place, and they will meet soon.

Ex Service Spitfires missed doubles and Red Lion took full advantage as they romped to a 10-0 win.

The Lion have started to come alive a little too late, finally stringing some good results together.

Another team that have woken up in the second half of the season are Rise of ASMs,.

Having been in the bottom two or three for the first half, they now are in the top half of table.

This week they dished out a 10-0 thrashing to WMC Amigos, with Martin Bell (17 and 19 dart legs) and Shaun Drury (180) doing well.

Two teams in the bottom half did battle at the Railroad, as Cobras were host to Seaview Raiders.

And it was the home side that ran out comfortable 7-3 victors.

The Winter League is scheduled to start at the begining of November, with the league made up of 17 teams.

There will be two divisions, and and these - along with fixtures - will sorted in the next two weeks.

Teams competing will be: Seaview Next Tuesday, Rowdy’s Mob (ASMs), Ex Service Sports, Dartvaders (Highwayman), Ex Service 501s, Ex Service Cobras, Barkham Arms (Red Lion), Cricket Club, Dartaholics (Welcome Anchors), WMC Aces, Liberal Lads, Liberal Us, Seaview Raiders, Red Arrows, Vine, Welcome Hillbiliies, Griffin Chapel.