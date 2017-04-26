Marathon man Mart Coasts over the line

Skegness Coasters competed in this year’s London Marathon.

Sunday’s club place was allocated to Martin Jessop.

He has been training hard over the last few months for his 26.2 mile challenge, and crossed the line in 3:55.36.

Martin said: “There was a great atmosphere once again at the London Marathon.

“It was my third-quickest marathon and I was very proud to represent the Skegness Coasters at the event.

Other Coasters taking part were Ben Evison (2:52.09) and Jimmy Clark (5:29.40).

Last Monday’s Boston Marathon saw Coaster Robert Rennie run the 26.2 mile route in a personal best 3:06.07 to place 24th out of 406 finishers.

He said: “It was really good running weather and a nice flat course.”

The Boston half marathon route was completed by Janet Harmston (1:55.20), Sue Smith (2:00.47) and Jackie Rhodes (2:17.08).

Carole Tumber enjoyed the beautiful setting of the Thoresby Longhorn Half Marathon on Sunday.

“Despite it being very warm it was a lovely event,” she said.

Carole finished in 2:24.13.

Skegness Coasters cater for all abilities and meet every Tuesday at 6.30pm at The Welcome Inn.