Love match on the Valentine’s course

Members of Skegness & District Running Club headed to Stamford for the Valentine’s 30K Race which is just under 19 miles long.

On what turned out to be a very windy, cold and grey day, the runners not only battled the elements but also the hills in this very challenging race.

Mark Sands was the first club runner back in the black and orange club colours, storming home in 1:53:13 for sixth place overall.

He also won the men’s Vet45 prize.

Second club runner back was Andy Shelton in 2:18.36, only two minutes slower than last year in testing conditions.

Event newcomers Mark Lyon (2:25:41) and Ian Russell (2:30:18) did well while Stuart Cragg ran with his partner Angela Thompson and, in true Valentine’s style, they finished together in 2:34:48.

Pete Pocklington felt a niggle and slowed things right down, crossing the line in 2:43:19.

For the ladies it was a day of personal best times, Emma Marshall-Telfer (2:24:09) was the first club runner back, five minutes quicker than last year, and Leanne Rickett was just behind in 2:28:15.

Helen Blair clocked a PB time of 2:43:59, ahead of Melanie Standbrook, who knocked nine minutes off last year’s time for 2:59:18.

Roberto Rocci and Helena Shelton were the last two runners home for the club having run together, Roberto was a true gent and let Helena cross the line ahead of him as they clocked 3:38:26 and 3:38:27.