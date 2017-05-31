Liverpool race action

Members of Skegness and District Running Club made the trip to Liverpool for the Rock and Roll weekend, joining 20,000 runners in wearing yellow ribbons to show solidarity following last week’s terror attack in Manchester.

The weekend started with a 5k run taking in the Albert Docks.

Carol Harrison represented SADRC for the first time and finished in 36 mins.

The half marathon started along Albert Docks and continued around Liverpool.

Three of the seven SADRC members claimed PB times.

Angela Thompson finished the hilly course in a great time of 1:45, Charlotte Armsby knocked a fantastic six minutes off her PB with a time of 2:04 and Georgina Bache, who ran with Nathan Fisher, took a fantastic nine minutes off her half marathon PB with a time of 2:01.

Robin Harrison took chunks out of his PB with a time of 2:21, knocking 18 minutes off his previous best in the process.

Helena Shelton finished the course in a fantastic 2:25, alongside Rebecca Grice.

Stuart Cragg had to pull out due to injury around mile five.

In the marathon the first lady home for the club was Emma Marshall-Telfer (Tattershall).

She ran with Andy Shelton, finishing the course in 3:29, which knocked off an amazing four-and-a-half minutes from her London Marathon time.

Next home were Mark Sands and Leanne Rickett who completed the tough course in a time of 4:00.

Following quickly behind came runners Bob Green and Kerry Bird, who ran the course in times of 4:21 and 4:29.

Bob Green knocked two minutes off his PB time, recordedlast year in Liverpool.

Two SADRC runners ran the Nottingham 10k on Sunday.

Emmajean and Jimmy Hearn are making their way through the Run for All race series, with race three of 10 held this weekend.

They ran the course in 57.52 and 1:01 respectively.

The Humber Bridge 10k saw three SADRC entries.

Jeff Shelton ran the course in 55.20, whead of Barry Norton (1:05) and Janet Norton (1:11).

Last Wednesday’s Covenham 10k saw seven club members take part.

Emma Marshall-Telfer was the first lady home, running in tough conditions.