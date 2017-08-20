Lilywhites begin season with seven-goal success

Have your say

Lincolnshire League: Skegness Town 7 Louth Town 1

Skegness Town got their Lincs League season off to a good start, beginning their defence of the title with a 7-1 win over Louth Town.

For an hour their East Lindsey rivals were in the game, but a late flurry of goals widened the gap and put the Lilywhites where they finished last season - on top of the table.

The seasiders edged in front through Jordan Smith, before Louth’s Nick Manders hit a superb equaliser.

Alex Nichols restored the home side’s lead before the break.

However, even Jordan Potts’s goal early in the second half failed to kill the White Wolves off.

They kept plugging away, trying to get something from the game and underlining Town's need for a fourth goal.

It arrived in rather fortuitous circumstances.

Louth defender Bradley Coulam trod on the ball in his own half and George Hobbins was quick to pounce.

He sped clear of the visiting defence and fired past Ron Cadden in the Louth goal.

A minute later stand-in skipper Courtney Warren fired home the fifth goal and the points were safe.

That didn’t stop the seasiders hunting for more and their task was made much easier when Bradley Coulam was dismissed for his second yellow card offence.

Teenager Joshua Nwokobia blasted an unstoppable 30-yard shot past Cadden to make it six and then, after being flattened in the area, Hobbins got up, dusted himself down and fired in the seventh from the penalty spot.

Manager Nick Chapman was delighted with the positive start.

“We struggled to get going early on, but it was pleasing to get our first win under our belts,” he said.

On Saturday the Lilywhites are at home to Nettleham, kicking off at 3pm.

TOWN: Portas, Warren, Parker, Stevens, Cunliffe, Potts, Rayner-Mistry, Hobbins, Nichols, Smith, Hurst, S. Turner, Scutt, Nwokobia.