Liberal fight back to hold up Highwayman

William Hill Darts

League Skegness

Sid Dennis and Sons Ltd

Division One

Highwayman and Liberal Lads enjoyed a cracking tussle.

Highwayman, leading 4-2 after the singles, looked set to inflict another defeat upon pointless Liberal, helped by Scott Dore (3x100, 120, 2x140), Wayne Burles (100, 2x140), Wayne Clarke (3x100, 2x140), D. Brewin (2x100, 140), M. Tonkinson (125, 100 finish) and Andy Hardy (4x100).

Andy Hardy and Scott Dore took the first pairs to give the home side a 6-2 lead, only to see Liberal fight back, taking the last two doubles to force an unlikely draw, helped by Gordon McQuillan (4x100, 3x140), Micheal Adnett (2x140), Terry Cox (4x100, 140), Mark Carter (2x100, 121) and captain Eric Hammond (2x100, 121).

The in-house derby at the Ex Service looked to be going the way of the Sports, as they lead 5-1 after the singles.

Cue the fightback as 501s made it 5-5 as they took the first two pairs, only to see Ray McIvor and Graham Froud hold their nerve to record the win for Sports.

Mark Gray hit a maximum in a game where missed doubles by both teams made it an interesting contest.

Seaview next Tuesdays enjoyed a great 8-4 win over Ex Service Cobra’s to lead the table.

Tony Parkin hit 18 and 23 dart legs while support came from Mark Thompson (3x100, 121, 123, 180, 94 finish and a 21 darter), Sam Hewson (2x100, 137, 2x140, 180 and a 17 and 18 darter).

Cobras had Phil Pulham (180) and Ray Bettison (119, 123, 140, 171, and 21 dart leg) throw well.

Asm looked to be cruising against Red Lion, as they led 5-1 after the singles, with some great darts from Shane Lowe (3x100, 3x140, 180 and a 17 dart leg), Colin Lees (2x100, 121, 140, 180 and a 17 darter) and Mark Forman (121, 4x140, and 18 and a fantastic 13 dart leg).

But with help from Chris Simpson (100, 125) and Scott Smith (100, 2x125, 140) they pulled it back to 5-5.

However, Jim Wilson and Rick Garner went on to win the last contest and the match for Asm.

Sid Dennis and Sons Ltd

Division Two

Seaview Raiders were away at Vine, welcoming back Steven Emsen as he hit 18 and 21 dart legs to help the Seaview record their first win of the season.

With Leaders Liberal Us having their bye week it gave the chasing pack a chance to hit the top.

Cricket Club staked their claim as they lead Ex Service C 4-2 after the singles.

They then took two of the three singles to win the match 8-4.

If the Red Lion could win big against Chatsworth Hotel they would head the table - and in a very entertaining game the Red Arrows lead the singles 4-2.

This was despite Tim Clarke (100, 123, 2x140) and B. Davidson (125, 140) hitting the high scores for the Chatsworth.

The Red Lion were in no mood to relent as they powered their way to win all the doubles and record a 10-2 win, and get the big enough win to head the table.

There was a derby at the Welcome as Anchors took on Hillbillies, and more than bragging rights were up for grabs as Anchors have title aspirations.

They couldn’t have scripted it better as they ran out 12-0 winners to power into the top four in this division.

Division Two is always known for being a tight division, and this year is no exception, with only one point separating the top four teams.