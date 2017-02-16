Leaders Seaview held to a draw

League leaders Seaview Next Tuesday were held to a 6-6 draw by Rise of the ASMs.

In the William Hill Darts League’s Sid Dennis and Son Division One, Seaview took the initiative and lead 4-2 after the singles, helped along by Tony Parkin (2x100, 129, 2x140 and a cracking 105 finish in 21 darts), Sam Hewson (123, 2x125 and 108 finish with a couple of 18 dart legs) and Kristian Thein (2x100, 118, 120, 136, 140.

ASM’s Martin Bell (2x100, 140, 180 and 18 and 20 dart leg) threw well while Jim Wilson chipped in with 180.

The ASM’s won the first two doubles to lead 6-4, only for Sam Hewson and Mark Thompson (7x100) to win the last one for the Seaview to end up all square.

Ex Service Sports had a real ding dong battle with this year’s surprise package Highwayman, helped my some fantastic scoring from D. Brewin (3x100, 125), Lee Dore Snr (2x100, 135 137, 21 dart leg), Wayne Clarke (3x100, 140, 107 finish) and man of the match Wayne Burles (4x100, 2x140).

Highwayman led 4-2 after the singles, and they then won two of the doubles to record an 8-4 win and move into second.

Sports had Mark Gray (3x100, 125, 140), Brad Martin (3x100 101, 140 and a 19 darter) and Pete Evans (100, 123, 125 140) on target.

Liberal Lads had a 10-2 win over pointless WMC Aces.

Mark Stumpy Williams (2x100, 102, 132, 136) was the high scorer for the Liberal.

The in-house derby at Ex Service saw Cobras take on 501s and, in a game of missed doubles, Ian Chamberlain (5x100, 135), Stuart Corsen (4x100, 120) and Darrell Webb (4x100) were the high scorers for the Cobras, but it was to be the 501s’ night as they ran out 8-4 winners with Chris Butler (4x100, 140), Ken Wilson (2x100, 137 2x140), Gordon Smith (2x100, 3x140) and Chris Fletcher (3x100, 140) all on target.

In the Sid Dennis and Sons Ltd Division Two, Ex Service C are top at the halfway stage.

Away at Welcome Anchors they won 7-5, despite a couple of big finishes from the Anchors’ Robert Harker (116) and Rob Millar (106).

Cricket Club are in second spot after an 8-4 win over Liberal Us, Paul Butcher Lucas (120, 125, 2x140, 16 dart leg) throwing well.

For the LIberal, James Jenkins (115, 125, 134) and M. Lees (2x140s) did well.

Chatsworth Hotel took on Welcome Hillbillies and the singles were shared at 3-3, leaving it interesting going into the doubles.

But with the help of Ben Davison’s 103 checkout, it was the Chatsworth who took all three doubles to record a 9-3 win.

Red Arrows were hosts to Vine and, after being locked at 3-3 after the singles, Mark Simpson hit five 100s.

But the Vine then went on to win all the doubles and run out 9-3 winners.