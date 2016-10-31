Late salvo sees Seconds fall just short

Skegness 2nds 17

Market Rasen 3rds 21

Skegness Seconds entertained Market Rasen Thirds after a confidence-boosting victory away at Horncastle last week.

It soon became apparent that this was to be a much tougher test.

After some early possession in the Rasen half, the away side gradually took over, dominating scrums and lineouts, making things extremely difficult for the Seasiders.

After several phases in the Skegness 22, Rasen went over to put the first points on the board.

A further similar try followed shortly afterwards, with the home side failing to get bodies in the correct place in the defensive line.

Just before half time Skegness pushed for a reply but, after a wasted tap penalty only five yards out, Rasen broke away and, with the last play of the first half, went over to go in 21-0 up at half time.

Several substitutions at half time saw Skegness come out a different side after the break and, with a bit more quality and knowhow, the Seasiders flipped the game on its head, holding a strong defensive line and utilising the pace of the backs, with a far sharper cutting edge.

It wasn’t long before Farnsworth burst clear to go over and put Skegness’s first points on the board.

The home side continued to press and next over was Butcher for his manadatory try, after gaining yards time after time with his strong straight running.

Cameron converted to pull the score back to 12-21.

Rasen now had a wobble on and Skegness sniffed blood, but the clock was against them.

With seven minutes remaining Skegness broke down the right and, with a man overload, looked sure to score, but a misplaced pass allowed an interception to prevent the try.

The home side continued to press knowing a further converted try and a penalty would steal the game.

That try came when Farnsworth again broke at pace from the half way line and, with support, offered a dummy pass, before sprinting away to bring the score to 17-21.

But as Skegness thought they may nick the game the referee blew up.

This was certainly a game of two halves, with Skegness giving Rasen a real scare with a magnificent comeback in the second half.

SKEGNESS: Butcher, Farnsworth, Adam, Bagshaw, Hill, Spiers, Porter, De La Fontaine, Potts, Hotchen, Hummel, Farnsworth, Hardy, Carlos, Denholme, Cook, Santini, Chapman, Dearden, Cameron, Rowan, Radford.