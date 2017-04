Alford Racing Pigeon Club raced from Wetherby on Sunday.

Coming in first for the second week runnng was Bob Kellett.

In second was Mr & Mrs Rodgers, with Mr & Mrs Kingswood third.

Other placings were: Bob Kellett 4, Mr & Mrs Rodgers 5, 10, Mr and Mrs Evans 6, 7,8, Mr & Mrs Kingswood 9.