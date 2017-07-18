Katy takes on the 50k Race to the Stones task

Skegness and District Running Club’s Katy Marris took part in the 50k Race to the Stones on Saturday.

The event starts from Lewknor, Oxfordshire, and Katy - one of the club’s newest recruits - completed the challenge in 6 hrs 09 mins.

Thsi was enough to come fifth in the V40 category.

She was also the 12th female overall.

The route takes in parts of the Chilterns and the North Wessex Downs on the Ridgeway, recognised as the oldest path in the UK.

Katy said: “I was completely blown away by the race, the views and all the people I chatted to on the run.

“I’m so happy I have made running part of life and I’m happy to now be a part of a club that will make me stronger, as well as being part of a great club and the chance to make new friends.

“Exciting times ahead.”

Katy has already committed to do the 100k next year.

Sisters Cody and Paige Ingamells recently joined SADRC after taking on the beginners’ course held in Boston.

Last weekend they both completed a Race for Life event.

Skegness and District Running Club hold training evenings on Tuesdays at 6.30pm from the New Life Centre, Church Street, Spilsby.

They also meet on Thursdays at 7pm from the Princess Royal Sports Arena, Boston, and on Fridays at 6.30pm from The Crown Hotel, Drummond Road, Skegness.

New members are always welcome.