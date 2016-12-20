K&S prove too strong for Acorn

Skegness Netball League

Acorn Emeralds 16

K&S Alford 50

Skegness Netball League leaders K&S earned a 50-16 victory over Acorn Emeralds.

Acorn Emeralds started strong with some new players but K&S used their experience and started to pull away with some great attacking from Sam Pell and Rachel Allinson.

The Emeralds put up some good defence with some great interceptions from Frances Nuttall at goal defence.

There was great play from both teams but K&S went onto win the game with Emeralds never giving up and chipping away to keep scoring a goal when they had the chance.

The umpires’ player for Emeralds was Frances Nuttall and for K&S it was Sarah Bierley.

The players’ player for Emeralds went to Tilly Raynor and for K&S it was Eleanor Collingwood.